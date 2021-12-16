Notable Thursday Option Activity: DAL, DOCU, LMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 73,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 13,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 41,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,320 contracts, representing approximately 632,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

