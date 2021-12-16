Markets
DAL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DAL, DOCU, LMT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 73,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 13,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 41,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,320 contracts, representing approximately 632,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, DOCU options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL DOCU LMT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular