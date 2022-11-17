Notable Thursday Option Activity: CZR, RXDX, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 31,781 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Prometheus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RXDX) saw options trading volume of 2,979 contracts, representing approximately 297,900 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of RXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of RXDX. Below is a chart showing RXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 33,295 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
