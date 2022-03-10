Notable Thursday Option Activity: CWST, SRG, CMRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CWST), where a total volume of 5,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 557,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.9% of CWST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of CWST. Below is a chart showing CWST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Seritage Growth Properties (Symbol: SRG) options are showing a volume of 8,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 862,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109% of SRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of SRG. Below is a chart showing SRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 7,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 792,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 919,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,200 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

