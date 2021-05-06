Notable Thursday Option Activity: CWK, GPN, Z

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (Symbol: CWK), where a total volume of 7,546 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 754,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.8% of CWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 7,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,300 underlying shares of CWK. Below is a chart showing CWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 13,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.9% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 937,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,900 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 39,441 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 138.4% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWK options, GPN options, or Z options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

