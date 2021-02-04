Notable Thursday Option Activity: CTSH, VSTO, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH), where a total of 13,569 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of CTSH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,600 underlying shares of CTSH. Below is a chart showing CTSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 7,090 contracts, representing approximately 709,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,600 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 5,356 contracts, representing approximately 535,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

