Notable Thursday Option Activity: CSOD, GOOGL, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Symbol: CSOD), where a total volume of 6,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 637,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.3% of CSOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 474,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares of CSOD. Below is a chart showing CSOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 28,787 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 132.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,652 contracts, representing approximately 465,200 underlying shares or approximately 113.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

