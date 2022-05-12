Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, SGRY, LAW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 26,070 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) options are showing a volume of 3,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And CS Disco Inc (Symbol: LAW) options are showing a volume of 1,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of LAW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of LAW. Below is a chart showing LAW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, SGRY options, or LAW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

