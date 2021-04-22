Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, AXP, INFN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 38,051 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 2,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 23,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

And Infinera Corp (Symbol: INFN) options are showing a volume of 12,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of INFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 11,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of INFN. Below is a chart showing INFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular