Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRSR, NSC, CC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 12,519 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.6% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 8,514 contracts, representing approximately 851,400 underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 11,144 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

