Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRMD, HD, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CorMedix Inc (Symbol: CRMD), where a total volume of 1,504 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 150,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of CRMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,700 underlying shares of CRMD. Below is a chart showing CRMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 19,322 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 2,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 10,036 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring December 24, 2020, with 549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRMD options, HD options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

