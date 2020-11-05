Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRM, YELP, STMP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 118,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 277.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 25,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) saw options trading volume of 20,211 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 259% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 780,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 06, 2020, with 7,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 727,300 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) options are showing a volume of 4,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 458,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.2% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 06, 2020, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

