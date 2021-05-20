Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRM, ROST, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 37,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 12,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,700 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 10,713 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $615 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

