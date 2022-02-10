Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRM, QLYS, QMCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 46,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) saw options trading volume of 1,642 contracts, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares or approximately 59% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,000 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quantum Corp (Symbol: QMCO) saw options trading volume of 1,349 contracts, representing approximately 134,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of QMCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,800 underlying shares of QMCO. Below is a chart showing QMCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

