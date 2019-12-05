Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRM, MMM, LH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 50,205 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 3,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 21,324 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring December 06, 2019, with 2,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,800 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) options are showing a volume of 5,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

