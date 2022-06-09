Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRM, IGT, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 53,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 8,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 10,345 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 18,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

