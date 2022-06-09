Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRM, IGT, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 53,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 8,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 10,345 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 18,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, IGT options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.