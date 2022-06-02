Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRM, DVA, DRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 89,092 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 7,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 6,082 contracts, representing approximately 608,200 underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duke Realty Corp (Symbol: DRE) options are showing a volume of 21,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of DRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DRE. Below is a chart showing DRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, DVA options, or DRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

