Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRL, CCS, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), where a total of 1,652 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of CRL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 353,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of CRL. Below is a chart showing CRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) options are showing a volume of 2,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of CCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of CCS. Below is a chart showing CCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 10,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRL options, CCS options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

