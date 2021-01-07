Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CPRI, STMP, QDEL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total volume of 28,821 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.8% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 16,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) saw options trading volume of 2,076 contracts, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 324,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 4,173 contracts, representing approximately 417,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, STMP options, or QDEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

