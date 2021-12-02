Notable Thursday Option Activity: COUP, U, RVNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP), where a total of 5,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 546,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 27,118 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,500 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) saw options trading volume of 4,329 contracts, representing approximately 432,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

