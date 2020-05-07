Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, UAA, MLM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 18,043 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) options are showing a volume of 27,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 7,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,200 underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) options are showing a volume of 3,332 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 333,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

