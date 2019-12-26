Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, TGT, VMC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 12,054 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 16,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 2,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) saw options trading volume of 3,451 contracts, representing approximately 345,100 underlying shares or approximately 41% of VMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of VMC. Below is a chart showing VMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

