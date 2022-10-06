Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, MTCH, CHTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 38,627 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 161.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 4,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 27,504 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 12,765 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,200 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

