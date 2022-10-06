Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, MTCH, CHTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 38,627 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 161.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 4,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 27,504 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 12,765 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,200 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, MTCH options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.