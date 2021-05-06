Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, K, NSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 20,507 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 2,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) saw options trading volume of 22,845 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 91.6% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 9,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 997,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

