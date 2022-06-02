Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, BGS, COOP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 55,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:
B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 13,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.2% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,500 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 8,846 contracts, representing approximately 884,600 underlying shares or approximately 96.5% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,700 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
