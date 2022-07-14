Notable Thursday Option Activity: COP, NLSN, LMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total of 72,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 16,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 18,531 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,500 underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 7,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 732,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COP options, NLSN options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.