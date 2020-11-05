Notable Thursday Option Activity: COMM, TMUS, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total volume of 10,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,900 underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 18,470 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 7,280 contracts, representing approximately 728,000 underlying shares or approximately 50% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COMM options, TMUS options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

