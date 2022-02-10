Notable Thursday Option Activity: COHU, BX, OMF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cohu Inc (Symbol: COHU), where a total of 2,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 255,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.9% of COHU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 394,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,800 underlying shares of COHU. Below is a chart showing COHU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 37,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 4,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) options are showing a volume of 8,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51.50 strike highlighted in orange:

