Notable Thursday Option Activity: COF, GILD, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 34,475 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 10,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 117,019 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 12,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 38,674 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring April 24, 2020, with 7,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

