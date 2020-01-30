Markets
CMPR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMPR, BBBY, PANW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR), where a total volume of 1,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 160,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 48,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 15,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 4,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 473,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMPR options, BBBY options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMPR BBBY PANW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular