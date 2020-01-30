Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMPR, BBBY, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cimpress PLC (Symbol: CMPR), where a total volume of 1,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 160,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of CMPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of CMPR. Below is a chart showing CMPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 48,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 15,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 4,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 473,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

