Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMI, AVGO, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total volume of 5,324 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 532,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.5% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 10,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 46,136 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

