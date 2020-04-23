Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMG, UUUU, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 30,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 356.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 857,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 2,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 48,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 319.6% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 41,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 160,717 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 267.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 6,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,900 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

