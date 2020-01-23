Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CMC, PAYC, TOWN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), where a total of 15,650 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,500 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 2,784 contracts, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,100 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN) options are showing a volume of 621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 62,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of TOWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of TOWN. Below is a chart showing TOWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMC options, PAYC options, or TOWN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

