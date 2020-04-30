Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLX, TDY, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 10,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Teledyne Technologies Inc (Symbol: TDY) saw options trading volume of 1,306 contracts, representing approximately 130,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of TDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of TDY. Below is a chart showing TDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 8,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 878,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

