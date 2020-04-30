Markets
CLX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLX, TDY, TEAM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 10,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Teledyne Technologies Inc (Symbol: TDY) saw options trading volume of 1,306 contracts, representing approximately 130,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of TDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of TDY. Below is a chart showing TDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 8,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 878,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLX options, TDY options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLX TDY TEAM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular