Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLX, LLY, WMT

Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 6,999 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 699,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 1,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,800 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 20,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 7,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 41,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

