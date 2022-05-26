Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLX, DAL, PARA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 7,797 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 779,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 1,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 57,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 12,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 45,539 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,800 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLX options, DAL options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.