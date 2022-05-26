Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLX, DAL, PARA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 7,797 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 779,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 1,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 57,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 12,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 45,539 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,800 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLX options, DAL options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

