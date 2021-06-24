Markets
CLX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLX, AAL, PAYC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 6,451 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 133,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 11,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 1,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLX options, AAL options, or PAYC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLX AAL PAYC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular