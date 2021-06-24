Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLX, AAL, PAYC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 6,451 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 133,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 11,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 1,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

