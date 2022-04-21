Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLAR, XOM, LVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clarus Corp (Symbol: CLAR), where a total of 764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of CLAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 161,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of CLAR. Below is a chart showing CLAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 105,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 9,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 937,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 23,316 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLAR options, XOM options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
