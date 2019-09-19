Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CL, CELG, BLK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), where a total of 13,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,400 underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Celgene Corp (Symbol: CELG) saw options trading volume of 14,375 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of CELG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,000 underlying shares of CELG. Below is a chart showing CELG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 280,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

