Notable Thursday Option Activity: CIM, NFLX, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), where a total volume of 53,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 275.5% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 25,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 220,741 contracts, representing approximately 22.1 million underlying shares or approximately 239.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 11,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 14,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 226.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

