Notable Thursday Option Activity: CIM, NFLX, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), where a total volume of 53,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 275.5% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 25,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 220,741 contracts, representing approximately 22.1 million underlying shares or approximately 239.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 11,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 14,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 226.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIM options, NFLX options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.