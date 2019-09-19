Notable Thursday Option Activity: CI, M, MDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total volume of 10,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 72,122 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 36,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 22,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,800 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

