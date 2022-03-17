Notable Thursday Option Activity: CI, CAH, HIG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total of 18,800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.9% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) saw options trading volume of 18,289 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,200 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) saw options trading volume of 15,295 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of HIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,200 underlying shares of HIG. Below is a chart showing HIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
