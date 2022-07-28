Notable Thursday Option Activity: CHPT, TRTN, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total of 401,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 455.3% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 93,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) options are showing a volume of 6,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 688,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.8% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,800 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 92,405 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 195.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 836,600 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHPT options, TRTN options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

