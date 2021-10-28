Notable Thursday Option Activity: CHPT, BK, NVCR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total of 68,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 9,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,100 underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) options are showing a volume of 40,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of BK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,100 underlying shares of BK. Below is a chart showing BK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) saw options trading volume of 3,280 contracts, representing approximately 328,000 underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

