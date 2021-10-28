Markets
CHPT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CHPT, BK, NVCR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total of 68,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 9,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,100 underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) options are showing a volume of 40,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of BK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,100 underlying shares of BK. Below is a chart showing BK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) saw options trading volume of 3,280 contracts, representing approximately 328,000 underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHPT options, BK options, or NVCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHPT BK NVCR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular