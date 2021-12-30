Notable Thursday Option Activity: CFX, FB, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX), where a total volume of 14,345 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 226,835 contracts, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares or approximately 109.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 33,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 15,132 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 101.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CFX options, FB options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

