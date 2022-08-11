Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CF, W, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total of 20,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.2% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,200 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 31,021 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 7,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 7,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 783,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 930,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular