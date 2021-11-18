Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CF, CVS, TEL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total of 18,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.8% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,100 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 37,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 5,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,700 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) saw options trading volume of 9,536 contracts, representing approximately 953,600 underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of TEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,100 underlying shares of TEL. Below is a chart showing TEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CF options, CVS options, or TEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

