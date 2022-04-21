Notable Thursday Option Activity: CENX, MORF, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX), where a total volume of 21,262 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.2% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,300 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
Morphic Holding Inc (Symbol: MORF) options are showing a volume of 3,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.7% of MORF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of MORF. Below is a chart showing MORF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 13,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CENX options, MORF options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
