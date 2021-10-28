Notable Thursday Option Activity: CDLX, Z, KODK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cardlytics Inc (Symbol: CDLX), where a total volume of 2,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 294,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.3% of CDLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,700 underlying shares of CDLX. Below is a chart showing CDLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 46,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.1% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) saw options trading volume of 24,794 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 104.1% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 10,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

