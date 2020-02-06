Notable Thursday Option Activity: CCXI, SQ, OLED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI), where a total volume of 4,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 423,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of CCXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,500 underlying shares of CCXI. Below is a chart showing CCXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 56,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 4,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 3,393 contracts, representing approximately 339,300 underlying shares or approximately 60% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 565,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

