Notable Thursday Option Activity: CCS, BILL, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS), where a total of 1,483 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of CCS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 312,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of CCS. Below is a chart showing CCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 6,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 691,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,600 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 5,643 contracts, representing approximately 564,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

